Plastic waste has some economic benefit for developing countries

sciencecodex.com
 14 days ago

PULLMAN, Wash. - For decades, wealthy nations have transported plastic trash, and the environmental problems that go with it, to poorer countries, but researchers have found a potential bright side to this seemingly unequal trade: plastic waste may provide an economic boon for the lower-income countries. In a study published...

Public HealthBrookings Institution

COVID-19 is a developing country pandemic

“Has global health been subverted?” This question was asked exactly a year ago in The Lancet. At the time, the pandemic had already spread across the globe, but mortality remained concentrated in richer economies. Richard Cash and Vikram Patel declared that “for the first time in the post-war history of epidemics, there is a reversal of which countries are most heavily affected by a disease pandemic.”
Environmentblacklocks.ca

OK Plastic Waste Export Ban

The Commons yesterday by a 179-151 vote passed a private bill to ban plastic waste exports. Conservative MP Scot Davidson (York-Simcoe, Ont.), sponsor of the bill, called the trade a “shameful practice.”. This content is for Blacklock’s Reporter members only. Please login to view this content. (Register here.)
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Plastic waste in the sea mainly drifts near the coast

The pollution of the world's oceans with plastic waste is one of the major environmental problems of our time. However, very little is known about how much plastic is distributed globally in the ocean. Models based on ocean currents have so far suggested that the plastic mainly collects in large ocean gyres. Now, researchers at the University of Bern have calculated the distribution of plastic waste on a global scale while taking into account the fact that plastic can get beached. In their study, which has just been published in the "Environmental Research Letters" scientific journal, they come to the conclusion that most of the plastic does not end up in the open sea. Far more of it than previously thought remains near the coast or ends up on beaches. "In all the scenarios we've calculated," says Victor Onink, the study's lead author, "about 80 percent of floating plastic waste drifts no more than 10 kilometers from the coast five years after it entered the ocean."
AgricultureWKRC

One country is making people pay for the food that they waste

LONDON (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Food waste in the United States is on the rise, with Americans tossing out about 150,000 tons every day. That’s about a pound of food per person. It’s a global problem, and lawmakers in South Korea decided to solve it by making people pay for what they waste.
Environmentadwoaadubianews.com

Environmental degradation costs Ghana over US$11bn annually – Hon. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie.

The country loses an estimated US$11billion, as the cost of environmental degradation according to a recent Ghana Country Environmental Analysis by the World Bank, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, has revealed. The analysis points to the conclusion that environmental degradation and unsustainable natural resource...
Environmentwaste360.com

How Plastic Bank Trades Ocean-Bound Waste For Cash

About one garbage truck full of plastic is dumped into oceans every minute, inundating poor countries with lacking waste management infrastructure to deal with it. Their fast-accumulating ocean pollution adds to other distresses: little to no money for food, health care, or to send kids to school. Social enterprise company Plastic Bank created a model to address both problems: ocean-bound plastics and poverty. Launched in 2013, it turns plastic trash into cash for locals who collect it.
White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

Eco Club students chart a course for reduced plastic waste

Plastic is one of the most versatile substances on Earth, but also one of the biggest contributors to environmental pollution. A group of students at Mahtomedi High School is working to bring awareness to the impacts of single-use plastic this June by launching their own plastic masterpiece—a boat made entirely of recycled plastic bottles.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

These countries are most invested in professional development

Many people in the digital workforce are now investing in professional training such as language and IT courses, to give them a competitive edge. Out of 15,661 respondents in different countries around the world, Chinese people are most likely to invest money in professional training. Interest in this area is...
EnvironmentBusiness Insider

Here’s Where the World’s Plastic Waste Will End Up, by 2050

Yes. Visualizations are free to share and post in their original form across the web—even for publishers. Please link back to this page and attribute Visual Capitalist. Licenses are required for some commercial uses, translations, or layout modifications. You can even whitelabel our visualizations. Explore your options. The Briefing. Since...
HungaryPosted by
Red Tricycle

These Are the Countries with the Best Maternity Benefits

A new study has ranked the countries with the best maternity leave and spoiler––the U.S. is not at the top. Business.org has analyzed data from the OECD Family Database, which includes 37 countries worldwide, to figure out where to get the best perks for maternity leave. The site ranked the highest countries as those having the most number of equivalent weeks of full pay.
Energy Industryenergyfuse.org

Rich Countries Subsidizing “Dash for Gas” in Developing World

Wealthy countries are attempting to rein in carbon emissions, but continue to finance a natural gas expansion in developing countries, according to a new report. The continued government-backed financing of fossil fuels in low- and middle-income countries puts climate goals at risk and threatens to lock in infrastructure for decades to come.
Dallas, TXdallasinnovates.com

Kimberly-Clark Partners With Biotech Innovator RWDC To Develop Sustainable Plastic Alternatives

Diapers made from sugarcane. Sustainable biopolymers. “Biovanescent” materials that break down to water and carbon, leaving no trace. They’re just some of the ways Irving-based Kimberly-Clark is working to solve the world’s single-use plastics problem. Yesterday the company announced a partnership with Athens, GA- and Singapore-based biotech firm RWDC Industries...
Environmentshortpedia.com

Assam woman converts plastic waste into handloom products

A 47-year-old woman from Assam’s Kaziranga has been changing lives with her initiative to tackle the plastic waste issue. Rupjyoti Saikia Gogoi, has been collecting plastic waste from different areas in the vicinity of Kaziranga National Park and converting them into traditional handloom items like handbags, table mats, decoration items and doormats under her Village Weaves venture that she started in 2004.
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Environment Safety and Sustainable Engineering conclave

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saveetha School of Engineering organized an e-conclave on Enviorment Safety and Sustainable Engineering on the World Environment Day. Environmental protection, increasingly becoming a matter of global priority paved the way for the introduction of B.E. Degree in Energy and Environmental Engineering at Saveetha School of Engineering which now is growing towards sustainable development.
Economylehighvalley.org

LVEDC Engages Firm to Develop Economic Development Action Plan

The Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation has engaged a nationally-recognized consulting firm to develop an updated economic development action plan for the Lehigh Valley, which will also inform the creation of LVEDC’s next strategic plan. Garner Economics LLC, an economic development strategy and location advisory firm, will once again conduct...