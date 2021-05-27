A Quiet Place Part II Review: A Thrilling Sequel You Must See in Theaters
Don't make a sound...because the monsters are back and bloodthirsty as ever. A Quiet Place Part II comes to theaters after a year's delay. I'm pleased to report the film is well worth the wait. The Abbott family has escaped their farm and must now find refuge in a terrifying world. They continue to be hunted by the vicious creatures, but learn that humans are just as merciless. The sequel is a taut, visceral thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The plot falls prey to standard horror tropes, but never lets the anxiety abate.