A Quiet Place Part II Review: A Thrilling Sequel You Must See in Theaters

With more Americans getting vaccinated and tentpole releases finding some life at the box office, theaters are back—at limited capacity, but back all the same. Things aren’t necessarily returning to “normal”—home viewing remains a popular alternative after being the only sensible option in 2020. But certain films simply demand to be watched on the biggest possible screen, and those are the ones resurrecting theaters. If Fast 9’s early international box office haul is any indication, audiences are absolutely ready to embrace the brash spectacle of cars attached to rocket engines at [Vin Diesel grumble voice] the movies. It wouldn’t be the least bit surprising if Fast 9 makes a gazillion dollars—it’s a blockbuster perfectly calibrated to celebrate, and be enriched by, the theatrical experience.