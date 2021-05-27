Cancel
A Quiet Place Part II Review: A Thrilling Sequel You Must See in Theaters

By Julian Roman
MovieWeb
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't make a sound...because the monsters are back and bloodthirsty as ever. A Quiet Place Part II comes to theaters after a year's delay. I'm pleased to report the film is well worth the wait. The Abbott family has escaped their farm and must now find refuge in a terrifying world. They continue to be hunted by the vicious creatures, but learn that humans are just as merciless. The sequel is a taut, visceral thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The plot falls prey to standard horror tropes, but never lets the anxiety abate.

Millicent Simmonds
John Krasinski
Cillian Murphy
Emily Blunt
Noah Jupe
