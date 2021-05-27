Start-Ups Boomed During the Pandemic. Here's How Some Entrepreneurs Found a Niche

Sammy is the Founder and CEO of YuLife, the lifestyle insurance company providing life insurance, wellbeing, and rewards in one simple app. As more people get vaccinated against Covid-19 and the world begins approaching a degree of normalcy, many workplaces are gathering feedback from employees about how, when and even whether to return to the office post-pandemic. And while the shift to remote work was among the biggest consequences of Covid-19 for workplaces — ushering in changes in operations and mindsets that will long outlive the pandemic itself — the past year has exposed and given rise to issues that extend well beyond work modes.