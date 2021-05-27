Cancel
Energy Industry

Engine No. 1's Exxon win provides boost for ESG advocates

By Alastair Marsh and Saijel Kishan
MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rejection of Exxon Mobil's management team marks one of the most significant victories for shareholders who have been pushing for drastic action on climate change. The movement to transform Exxon's board of directors was led by a previously little-known hedge fund called Engine No. 1, which has just a 0.02% stake in Exxon and no history of activism in oil and gas. The firm gained at least two board seats at Exxon's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday and promised to push the crude driller to diversify beyond oil. Engine No. 1 was backed by two of the largest U.S. pension funds and some of the world's biggest asset management firms, including BlackRock Inc.

