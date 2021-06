As a young boy, I would ask my dad for permission for something I wanted. Sometimes the answer was “Yeah sure, that’ll work, go ahead.” But all too often the response I received was not exactly the answer of my dreams. Quite regularly it was “No” with a firmness in his voice that I dared not question or cross. Then there were the times when he would ponder briefly and say, “Mmm….maybe, let me think about it.” But way too often, he would turn to look at me with a sharp glint in his eye as he retorted, “I seriously doubt that’s ever gonna fly, son.”