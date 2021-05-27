Cancel
Hoover, AL

2023 Hoover defensive back prospect looking to impress in busy June

By Jason Caldwell
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER, Alabama—Part of a class that features several top defensive prospects in Alabama for 2023, Hoover cornerback Dale Miller has seen his recruiting pick up steam in the last few months heading into what should be a very busy month of June for him. A 5-10, 165-pounder with good speed and the hips to be able to turn and run on the perimeter, Miller got valuable experience as a sophomore for the Bucs while playing one of the toughest schedules in the state.

