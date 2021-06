Over the weekend we were visited by a local celebrity. After what felt like a very long wait, the viral Tik Tok star Gucci the cow finally came to Waterloo. Mason Corkery, a Jesup man went viral on Tik Tok for his videos featuring his pet cow named Gucci. The very first video of theirs to catch our attention was of Gucci riding shotgun in Mason's truck. Initially, we thought that Gucci had escaped and that Corkery was trying to bring him home as fast as possible. In reality, Corkery was given the cow by his boss and was bringing him back to his home in Jesup.