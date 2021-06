Fran Drescher says she lives by the signs of the universe. She was visiting her parents in Florida and watching QVC when makeup artist Laura Geller came on. The star of The Nanny, which recently started streaming on HBO Max, had just been invited to become a brand ambassador for Geller, so the timing was uncanny. She was intrigued by the products and more importantly, they met her requirements for Cancer Schmancer, her nonprofit dedicated to the prevention, early detection and policy change for cancer.