Middleton man faces 4th OWI after hit-and-run crash on North Side, Madison police say

By Jeff Richgels
madison
 11 days ago

A Middleton man faces a fourth operating while intoxicated charge after a hit-and-run crash on the North Side on Wednesday night, Madison police reported. Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash in the 2300 block of Packers Avenue. The victim told arriving officers that they were rear-ended as they turned into a private lot, and the vehicle that hit theirs fled the scene, officer Michael Malloy said in a statement.

madison.com
