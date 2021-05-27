Friday Night Dinner confirms future of show - will there be a season seven?

Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper has opened up about the future of the series, and has confirmed that it will not be back for a seventh series. Chatting to Lad Bible about season six, Robert admitted that it wasn't originally intended to be the final series, explaining: "I never really know until I start. I have all my ideas and I have my board up on a wall, but I never really know, until I start an episode, what it's going to be about. But I did think half-way through it would be great if they both brought girls round, and then I thought that one of them was pregnant and then, 'Oh, what happens if they're both pregnant?' So I thought that was good."