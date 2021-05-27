Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Friday Night Dinner confirms future of show - will there be a season seven?

By Emmy Griffiths
Hello Magazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper has opened up about the future of the series, and has confirmed that it will not be back for a seventh series. Chatting to Lad Bible about season six, Robert admitted that it wasn't originally intended to be the final series, explaining: "I never really know until I start. I have all my ideas and I have my board up on a wall, but I never really know, until I start an episode, what it's going to be about. But I did think half-way through it would be great if they both brought girls round, and then I thought that one of them was pregnant and then, 'Oh, what happens if they're both pregnant?' So I thought that was good."

www.hellomagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Ritter
Person
Robert Popper
Person
Tamsin Greig
Person
Simon Bird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friday Night Dinner#Football#Squirrel#April#Yeah#Creator#Kids#Pregnant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Serieskentlive.news

The Friday Night Dinner star who was almost EastEnders' Peggy Mitchell

Friday Night Dinner has been one of the UK's most successful sitcoms over the past decade. The pretence of it is simple with each episode focusing on the Goodman family's attempts to have a civilised weekly meal. But nonetheless, the show's hilarious antics have left millions of us in stitches,...
Moviesmvariety.com

Summer movie night on Friday

(MCS) — Mount Carmel School’s Theatre Club presents a Summer Movie Night on Friday, June 11, at 7 p.m. featuring new student shorts and an encore screening of its latest hit, “Zero2Hero” with extra blooper footage. The movies will be screened in the school quad, or in the auditorium in...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Manifest's Season 3 Finale Drops Many Bombshells, With Show's Future Tbd

The following recap of the Manifest Season 3 finale contains an entire luggage carousel full of spoilers. Manifest‘s Season 3 finale ended with a series of shockers, both of a personal and supernatural nature — meaning, many fans will surely be screaming if NBC does not renew the series for at least one more season.
Salem, INsalemleader.com

Auction every Friday night

Merica! Auction Services invites you to join them in person or on ZOOM every Friday night at 6 p.m. for their weekly auction. They accept good, clean consignments fo $5 value and up. Call ahead for a bidder number and ZOOM meeting ID: 812-844-0519. Merica! Auction Services is located at...
Weathercapecharlesmirror.com

Friday Nights Rock at Lemon Tree

“If music be the food of love, play on.” – William Shakespeare. “Life seems to go on without effort when I am filled with music.” – George Eliot. “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.” – Plato. Rain...
TV Seriessideshow.com

Invincible Season 2 and 3 Confirmed!

Amazon has officially announced that their animated superhero series Invincible is being renewed for a second and third season. The announcement came the day before the streaming service released the finale of Season 1. Fans were on the edge of their seat as the story of the young superhero Mark Grayson unfolded.
Entertainmentleader-call.com

LRMA Blues Bash is Friday night

Lauren Rogers Museum of Art’s annual Blues Bash will be Friday from 6:30-10 p.m. on the museum’s front lawn. The event features the music of internationally acclaimed soul blues icon Johnny Rawls. Advance tickets are $25 ($10 for children 12 and under) and include a barbecue dinner by Hog Heaven...
Elizabethton, TNJohnson City Press

"Liberty!" cast holds last dress rehearsal before season starts on Friday night

ELIZABETHTON — After being gone for a year, “Liberty!” is returning to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park this week. The cast of the state’s official outdoor drama was busy Wednesday night with the last dress rehearsal before the first presentation of this year’s version of the play on Friday night. This marks the 42nd year the play has been performed at the park. The large cast ranges in age from small children to grandparents. Since tryouts in February and rehearsals since then, the cast appears ready for the show to begin, even though it will be earlier than usual this year.
MoviesMidland Daily News

Loons to show free movies on seven Monday nights at Dow Diamond

The Great Lakes Loons' inaugural Monday Night Movie Series at Dow Diamond will feature seven family-friendly movies during the summer, all free to the community. The first movie, "Tom and Jerry," will be shown on Monday, June 21. The Dow Diamond home plate gate, off of State Street, will open...
TravelKVOE

David Traylor Zoo welcomes families for annual Stroll and Show Friday night

Children and families enjoyed an informative and entertaining evening at the David Traylor Zoo Friday. The evening saw the return of the zoo’s popular Stroll and Show event where kids were able to take part in a number of fun crafts and educational activities before settling in for a screening of “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” Zoo Director Lisa Keith says they’re happy to have events such as Friday’s back in full swing.
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Downtown Friday Nights returns

SPEARFISH — Cindy and Randy Harpel, of Spearfish, dance to the Brandon Jones concert at the kickoff of Downtown Friday Nights in Spearfish. The couple was celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary. Cheers to that!. To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition...
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Friday Night Live Concerts Begin Next Friday

The 2021 Indianola Chamber of Commerce Friday Night Live concerts begins one week from today, a live music performance from local bands at Memorial Park. Indianola Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News not only will there be live music and a chance to get outside with friends after we didn’t get that chance last summer, there will be many more activities to participate in.
Davenport, IAPosted by
QuadCities.com

John McCombs Bringing The Funny To Davenport Friday Night

A Table for 2 is $24; Table for 4, $48 for the show at 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. John McCombs is a 10 year veteran of comedy and a 4 year veteran of the Marine Corps. His unique perspective intertwines the absurdity of an aggressive military background with realizing his shortcomings as a man who relies on Youtube to learn how to fix things. John has performed in 15 different countries over two European tours and has opened for Michelle Wolf (Netflix, Comedy Central) Tim Meadows (SNL) and is a regular at the Laugh Factory and Zanies.
RecipesPosted by
Daily Mail

Your Monday night dinner inspiration: Doctor's veggie-packed lasagne recipe is perfect for a chilly weekday evening dinner

A doctor has revealed her mouthwatering recipe for a vegetable-loaded lasagne - and it is a winner with both of her children. Dr Preeya Alexander, a Melbourne GP who shares health advice on Instagram as 'The Wholesome Doctor', shared the recipe with her fans on Sunday and it proved to be a huge hit with hundreds liking the post and leaving comments.