Yankees identify immediate replacement for Corey Kluber

The New York Yankees gave us a medical update on Corey Kluber’s shoulder last week — which did not hurt, but felt heavy — and sent us on our merry way. Then they revealed that a dye contrast MRI was still coming, which portended doom. After all, those are typically the examinations that reveal fuller tears, and it was fair to wonder if we were wasting time Googling “subscapular strain” in the first place because in reality it was something more normal and worse.