Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees identify immediate replacement for Corey Kluber

By Rucker Haringey
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Kluber's injury is a setback for the Yankees, but the team's front office believes Deivi Garcia is ready to replace him in the short term. Corey Kluber went from flying high in the aftermath of his no-hitter to retreating to the Yankees' Injured List in a matter of one week. His extended absence is a significant blow to Aaron Boone's roster, but the organization believes it has the roster depth required to cope with Kluber's expected 8-week absence.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Michael King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#The Big Leagues#Kluber Returns#Yankees Fans#Detroit#Manager Aaron Boone#Short Term#Bronx#Move#Patience#Flashes#Real Quality#Front Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBMLB

Yankees lose Stanton (quad strain) to IL

The Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Monday, retroactive to Friday, with a left quadriceps strain. Stanton, 31, has been one of the club’s most productive hitters in the early going this season, carrying the offense for stretches. Manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday that the...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Back in big leagues

Abreu was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. Abreu will give the Yankees an extra arm in the bullpen, as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move. Abreu has spent two separate brief stints in the big leagues this season, allowing one run in two innings across his two appearances.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on IL with quad strain

The Yankees announced this afternoon that they had placed Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, retroactive to May 14, with a left quad strain. In a corresponding move, they recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. This follows a frustrating pattern for this organization, one in which a star player...
MLBLone Star Ball

Week 7 Recap: Swept for the Week & Yankees Series Preview

Series record: 6-7 The Rangers celebrated getting to .500 by losing five straight on the road. They’re now their season worst six games under .500. So that’s...cool? Not only was the .500 record short lived, they also broke their winning streak of four game series thanks to looking absolutely lost in Houston. They were outscored this week 33-17.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Pinstriped Players Of The Week (5/11-5/16)

It was not a bad second week for the four New York Yankees affiliate as three of the four teams went 3-3 or better. Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre and Low-A Tampa led the way as they took four of six games in their series. Meanwhile, High-A Hudson Valley picked up a...
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Texas Rangers Series Preview: May 17 to 20

The Yankees now travel to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers in a four game series. This is the first time they faced the Rangers since September 2019, where an already qualified for the postseason Yankees played basically for nothing. The Yankees have sneakily not lost a series since mid-April....
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB notebook: Fenway will go to full capacity on May 29

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox will be allowed to fill Fenway Park to capacity as of Memorial Day weekend. They would be one of the first teams in major league baseball to play to a full house. If still alive in the NHL and NBA playoffs, the Boston Bruins...
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Pinstriped Previews: Deivi Garcia back on mound for RailRiders

Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-4) vs. Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (8-3) RHP Spencer Howard (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Deivi Garcia (1-0, 5.40 ERA) As you will see in some of these Sunday games, they will be rematches of the opening game. The RailRiders are looking to secure their second series win of the year and they have their top pitcher on the mound to try to make that happen.
MLBNew York Post

Giancarlo Stanton joins Yankees’ growing injured list

ARLINGTON, Texas – Giancarlo Stanton is joining Aaron Hicks on the IL. The Yankees placed Stanton on the 10-day IL due to a left quad strain prior to Monday’s series opener against the Rangers at Globe Life Field. Right-hander Albert Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Stanton’s spot on the roster.
MLBenmnews.com

Yankees’ Corey Kluber Throws No-Hitter vs. Rangers

Yankees Yankees’ Corey Kluber Throws No-Hitter vs. Rangers Kluber pitched his gem a night after Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw one against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969 Published May 19, 2021 • Updated on May 20, 2021 at 2:52 am AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Will the Corey Kluber we saw in May ever return?

When the Yankees signed Corey Kluber to a one-year $11 million dollar contract this past off-season, everyone agreed it was a calculated risk. “How big of a risk?” was the question that had a wide spectrum of answers. We’ve all been watching, so there’s no need for a deep statistical...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Corey Kluber: Transferred to 60-day injured list

The Yankees moved Kluber (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday. The move frees up a roster spot as Kluber, yet to begin a throwing program, still projects to return around late July. Infielder Chris Gittens was signed Saturday to fill Kluber's spot.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees’ Corey Kluber injury update is a riddle wrapped in an enigma

The New York Yankees gave us a medical update on Corey Kluber’s shoulder last week — which did not hurt, but felt heavy — and sent us on our merry way. Then they revealed that a dye contrast MRI was still coming, which portended doom. After all, those are typically the examinations that reveal fuller tears, and it was fair to wonder if we were wasting time Googling “subscapular strain” in the first place because in reality it was something more normal and worse.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Yankees still searching for clarity on Corey Kluber’s injury

NEW YORK — Corey Kluber was scheduled to meet with renowned Los Angeles surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache again on Thursday morning, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday. The Yankees were still trying to figure out the best way to move forward with his shoulder issue, before Wednesday night’s game against the Rays at Yankee Stadium. Boone did not give a clear answer about Kluber’s injury or when a return would be possible.