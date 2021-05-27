Yankees identify immediate replacement for Corey Kluber
Corey Kluber's injury is a setback for the Yankees, but the team's front office believes Deivi Garcia is ready to replace him in the short term. Corey Kluber went from flying high in the aftermath of his no-hitter to retreating to the Yankees' Injured List in a matter of one week. His extended absence is a significant blow to Aaron Boone's roster, but the organization believes it has the roster depth required to cope with Kluber's expected 8-week absence.www.msn.com