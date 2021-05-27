CMMI certifications: A complete guide
The Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) helps organizations streamline process improvement and encourage behaviors that decrease risks in software, product, and service development. The model provides businesses with a framework for developing better products and services, starting with a series of appraisals of process and service development, service establishment and management, and product and service acquisition. The CMMI was updated to V2.0 in 2018, with a greater focus on improving business performance, building agile resiliency and scale, increasing the value of benchmarking and accelerating adoption.www.cio.com