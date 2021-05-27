Brandon Staley built the NFL's most modern defense with the Rams. Will it work with the Chargers?
If Brandon Staley wasn’t a name you were familiar with before he was named the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, you probably don’t spend a lot of time on the Internet. It’s rare for young defensive coordinators to make a name for themselves in the age of the Offensive Genius™ but Staley, in his first season as a pro play-caller, managed to become one of the central characters of the 2020 NFL season … for football nerds, at least.www.msn.com