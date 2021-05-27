Brandon Staley built the NFL's most modern defense with the Rams. Will it work with the Chargers?

Defensive Player of the Year 2021-22 odds are up on DraftKings Sportsbook. This has been an award dominated by Aaron Donald as of late, winning three of the last four years. We have seen a lot of dominance, as J.J. Watt won three in four years back from 2012-2015. His brother, T.J. Watt, has been in the mix for the last few years and has been one of the more productive names. However, Donald continues to be the best defensive player in the league. The Bosa Brothers are in the mix, but health continues to be against them. Donald is the frontrunner, but there are quite a few names with great values.