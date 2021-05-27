Cancel
York County, PA

DePasquale 'strongly considering' a second challenge to Rep. Perry

York Dispatch Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is ramping up fundraising efforts and rhetoric for a potential second bid to oust U.S. Rep. Scott Perry — but he still isn't making it official. In a Monday campaign email, DePasquale requested $25 donations from supporters to "build our campaign to get Scott...

York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

EDITORIAL: Make your voice heard tomorrow

Republican, Democrat or independent — registered voters of all stripes have some important decisions to make tomorrow during Pennsylvania’s 2021 Municipal Primaries. Not only will ballot-casters be endorsing candidates for state- and countywide offices within their own parties, but all voters — even those unaffiliated with a party — will be able to weigh in on four separate measures: three proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution and a statewide referendum.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Monday update: 87 additional COVID-19 cases in York County

There were 87 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County since Saturday, bringing the total to 45,654 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department. Of those cases, 44 were reported on Monday and 43 were reported on Sunday. There was also one additional death reported on Monday,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Find a drop box for your mail ballot in the Pa. primary (and other stuff you should know)

If you requested a mail-in ballot to vote in Pennsylvania’s primary election but figure you may be out of time to send it in the mail, you still have some options. Some counties have drop boxes or satellite offices where you can return mail-in ballots or absentee ballots. The primary election is Tuesday, May 18. All ballots - including mail-in ballots - must be returned by 8 p.m. on May 18.
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

DOH: 3 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday as county sees new low since fall

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County has finally fallen to single digits, something the county hasn't seen since October. Though the number of new cases reported on Mondays is usually lower on average than what is reported the rest of the week, due to the data being collected on Sundays, the latest report of only three new cases in the county marked a new low not seen since the fall.
York County, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

2021 Primary Election: Here’s a look at key races in York County

York County voters will cast ballots in a slew of races for seats in local boroughs, township supervisory boards as well as school boards in the upcoming May 18 primary. Among the marquee races in the off-year contest are races for row offices, the mayor and city council races in the City of York and a legislative race to fill a vacancy left by the death of an incumbent.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Friday update: One new COVID-19 death reported in York County

There was one additional death linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Friday, bringing the death toll to 798 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department. The county's case total also hit 45,477, an increase of 57 cases over the day prior. There have been 153,378...
York, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Manufacturer expected to create nearly 60 jobs in Schuylkill, York counties

NORTH MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - The Wolf Administration says a family-owned Pennsylvania business is creating jobs in Schuylkill and York counties. Cardinal Systems will expand its existing operation and production capacity in North Manheim Township, Schuylkill County, and Manchester Township, York County. The company is investing $9 million in the...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Should you worry about gasoline supply in York County?

York County residents don't have to worry about a gasoline shortage, even as pictures on the internet show people hoarding fuel in containers and garbage bags. Panic-buying erupted last week after gas stations from Texas through the southeast faced significant outages when the Colonial Pipeline shut down due to a ransomware attack.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Drop in mail-in ballots for primary to be expected, York County official says

Before next week's primary election concerning a number of local officials and ballot questions alike, the number of York County voters requesting mail-in ballots has dropped significantly. Approximately 23,000 mail-in ballots had been sent out as of Monday, according to York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. That's a sharp drop...
York County, PAwdac.com

Health Dept. Backs Out Of Senate Committee Hearing On Data Breach

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Communications & Technology Committee held a public hearing Tuesday to seek answers about a massive data breach of personal health data impacting over 72,000 Pennsylvanians. The committee, chaired by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, confirmed attendance of Department of Health officials who would testify on the data breach and answer questions from members. The committee also invited the third-party vendor, Insight Global, who was awarded the $22.9 million state contract. After initially agreeing to testify, the committee was informed that officials would no longer testify. Phillips-Hill said the committee has questions that need answered. “Why didn’t the department immediately cancel this contract, instead of allowing it to continue until the end of July? When was the department first made aware of this data breach? Who is impacted? Where does this data go after the pandemic is over? These are all questions we wanted to have answered in a transparent, open and public hearing and unfortunately, we still have zero answers.” She added the committee will evaluate all legal options at their disposal to get answers.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

York County commissioners approves $796,000 roofing contract

The York County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Wednesday meeting to pay Harrisburg based Houck Services Inc. $796,000 to remove and replace the east and west wing roofs on the Administrative Center. Scott Cassel, York County's executive director of facilities management, said the timing on the roof replacement...
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

LETTER: Re-elect Magisterial District Justice Linda Williams

I have had the privilege of calling District Justice Linda Williams a friend for almost 20 years. Linda has served on the bench for 18 years. Previously, she was a deputy sheriff for York County for five years. Currently, Linda Williams is the only female magisterial district justice in York...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

York County vaccination rate on the decline as hesitancy remains

The number of York County residents getting COVID-19 vaccinations has plummeted over the past month, which health officials say is an indication vaccine hesitancy remains an issue. After a late March peak in York County, when in a seven-day period more than 3,500 first doses were administered per 100,000 people,...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

EDITORIAL: Summer events are harbingers of brighter days

Thumbs up to the wave of summer events being planned in and around York County —harbingers not only of summer but of the diminishing impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Local residents, no doubt starved for public entertainment after a year under COVID-induced restrictions, have learned in recent days that they can begin circling dates on their calendars for outdoor fun and amusement.