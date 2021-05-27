Cancel
TV Series

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Teases Return of Major 'Karate Kid' Character

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCobra Kai just teased the return of a major Karate Kid character for its fourth season. On Thursday, Netflix shared a video that shows a man that looks like Terry Silver, who is the main villain in The Karate Kid Part III. In the video, it was revealed that Terry Silver "returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV."

popculture.com
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg (‘Cobra Kai’ creators): ‘What makes a bully? That theme is a big part of the show’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s a hallmark of this show to take these characters that you think you know and try to explain why they are the way they are and where they come from,” declares “Cobra Kai” co-creator Jon Hurwitz about one of the central premises of the show. “It felt very natural as to what would have happened and could have happened with the story,” adds Josh Heald, who alongside fellow co-creators Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are now in post-production for the show’s highly anticipated fourth season. “It felt very natural that Daniel’s trajectory was going up, up, up, and Johnny’s was at a tipping point where it was starting to go down,” he says of the beloved characters at the center of the story. Watch our exclusive video interview with Hurwitz, Heald and Schlossberg above.
MoviesPopculture

Ralph Macchio Talks Antagonist Daniel LaRusso in 'Paley Front Row: Cobra Kai' Exclusive Clip

Daniel LaRusso was looked at as the hero in The Karate Kid films in the 1980s. But in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, LaRusso is considered by some as the antagonist since the series tells the story from the point of view of Johnny Lawrence. The cast of Cobra Kai discussed the series in an upcoming episode of Paley Front Row presented by Citi, and Ralph Macchio, who plays LaRusso, is asked about being the antagonist in an exclusive clip.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

New COBRA KAI Season 4 Teaser Trailer Reveals the Return of Terry Silver!

Terry Silver is officially confirmed for Cobra Kai Season 4! Netflix has just shared a teaser trailer that gives us our first look at the return of the villain, who made his debut in The Karate Kid Part III. The character is once again being played by Thomas Ian Griffith. The teaser also includes a voiceover from the character, featuring lines of his dialogue from The Karate Kid Part III. The teaser then concludes with, “Now The Real Pain Begins.”
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Cobra Kai Season 4 Looks to Deliver Same Recipe for Different Taste

With Cobra Kai having recently wrapped production of its upcoming fourth season, speculation over the show’s escalating onscreen tensions is high amongst its growing legion of fans. However, the cast and crew of the Netflix-migrated series seemingly have black belts in the art of keeping an airtight lid on plot details and cast additions that could even give Marvel Studios a run for its substantial money. While the show’s creators were characteristically mum on Season 4 in a recent sit-down, they did offer intriguing thoughts on their successful creative mindset.
TV Seriestheurbantwist.com

In A Season 4 Teaser, ‘Cobra Kai’ Confirms The Onslaught Of Real Pain (The Return Of Terry Silver)

Cobra Kai continues to do the seemingly impossible, all while bringing The Karate Kid franchise back to life in a way that it so well deserved. It’s an infuriatingly amazing resurrection, and Season 4 has already concluded filming, despite the fact that Season 3 was hot-dropped a few days early in late 2020. New cast members will be joining the show, and a few performers will be promoted to regular status, and Netflix is teasing us with the following video, which verifies what some had guessed regarding John Kreese’s strange phone call: he was calling up his old Vietnam War buddy, who was previously seen (in a flashback) telling Kreese, “I owe you, man. You saved my ass. Anything you need, I’m there for you. Your whole life. You hear me? Your whole life.”
TV SeriesTVLine

Cobra Kai Season 4: Thomas Ian Griffith to Reprise Role as Terry Silver

A former Karate Kid foe is stepping back in the dojo: Thomas Ian Griffith is joining Cobra Kai‘s fourth season, reprising his role of Terry Silver, TVLine has learned. One of the main antagonists of the film franchise (watch Netflix’s teaser clip below), Silver was one of the original co-founders of Cobra Kai, as well as the dojo’s corporate owner. A close friend of John Kreese’s from his military days, Silver hatched a plan to help Kreese get revenge on Daniel LaRusso in the third film, tricking Daniel-san to train with him so he could set him up to lose to Mike Barnes in the All Valley Karate Tournament. The plan failed, and we haven’t seen Silver since.
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

William Zabka interview: ‘Cobra Kai’

“The thing that works about the show is that you could look through anybody’s lens and see it through their eyes and they’re the hero in a way,” declares “Cobra Kai” star William Zabka. “’The Karate Kid’ was 35 years ago, so there’s a lot of life that has happened in between that,” he says.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Cobra Kai brings on Karate Kid III's Terry Silver

Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso's antagonist from the 1989 movie sequel. “They’ve always had that in the crosshairs: when to bring Terry Silver back and in what capacity," says Ralph Macchio. "And how he plays in regard to the Kreese character, the Johnny Lawrence character, the LaRusso character. It’s another wrench in our karate soap opera.”
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Cobra Kai’s Johnny Feels About Working With Daniel In Season 4, According To William Zabka

Cobra Kai Season 3 ended with some major developments for Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso and their students. By the end of the season, Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese further cemented the dojo’s dominance by convincing Johnny’s son, Robby, to join up with him. In order to stop Kreese and end Cobra Kai once and for all, Daniel and Johnny agreed to combine their classes and take on Kreese’s students at the All Valley Karate Tournament. And as part of their deal with Kreese, the loser(s) must dissolve their dojo. Many fans were likely pleased to see Johnny and Daniel join forces, but how does Johnny feel about this alliance going into Season 4? Well, series star William Zabka has some thoughts.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Cobra Kai Fans Freaking Out Over Terry Silver’s Return

Cobra Kai has been a huge success story for Netflix ever since moving over from YouTube, with season 3 earning much acclaim from critics and subscribers alike and becoming one of the platform’s most-watched efforts. A fourth run of episodes is getting ready to premiere in late 2021, that much we know, and there are reportedly plans to keep the show going for at least another year beyond that as well.
TV Series/Film

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Brings Back a Familiar Ponytail from ‘The Karate Kid’ Franchise

Cobra Kai is coming back for a fourth season sometime later this year, and Netflix isn’t wasting time getting fans excited about the show’s return. The first Cobra Kai season 4 trailer has arrived online, and right out of the gate, the Karate Kid sequel series reveals that yet another face (and ponytail) from the original franchise will be returning, and it’s time for the real pain to begin.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: Thomas Ian Griffith Warns Viewers to Look Out

Well, it's not like Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg needed to do a whole lot to make viewers excited for the fourth season of Cobra Kai. But once Kreese (Martin Kove) made that call, we knew life was about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. That's right, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) is making his return- and he's promising to bring some "real pain" with him. Yesterday, viewers were treated to a teaser and key art signaling Silver's return- but now, they get to hear from Griffith himself.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: Here Are A Few More Terry Silver Must-Know "Facts"

With Netflix's announcement of the return of The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver and actor Thomas Ian Griffith to the sequel series Cobra Kai, the show's Twitter account offered a refresher course for those who may have missed out on the 1989 film with the five facts you need to know about the former one-time sensei of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio. The first fact is "In The Karate Kid Part 3, we learn that John Kreese created Cobra Kai with Terry Silver – his old war buddy whose nickname was 'Twig.'"
TV SeriesCollider

What We Want to See in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

It’s only been a scant four months since Season 3 of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix and promptly crane kicked our faces off, but the hype is already building for the next batch of episodes. Stars William Zabka and Martin Kove recently confirmed that filming on Season 4 has wrapped, and Netflix is telling investors that it will debut on the streaming service later this year. So even though you may still be basking in the glow of Elizabeth Shue’s grand return to the franchise, it’s already time to start asking what comes next. Of course, the answer to that question isn’t immediately obvious. The creators of Cobra Kai — Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg — are always careful to play their cards close to the vest, and a trailer likely isn’t coming for quite a while. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have our own hopes about what season four might bring to the Karate Kid spinoff.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date | Completed filming of Season 4 | Netflix

The critically acclaimed, multiple Emmy-nominated, Cobra Kai, a hugely popular martial arts comedy-drama series, has just completed the filming of Season 4 on Netflix, much to the delight of its fans. Cobra Kai, created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, is based on the original The Karate Kid...
TV SeriesPolygon

Cobra Kai season 4 teases an uber-Kreese to torment Daniel-san

If Cobra Kai’s creators are to be believed, they’ve been working since day one on this: the return of Terry Silver. Who? If you, like many, checked out of the Karate Kid franchise after 1986’s Part II, Silver is introduced in 1989’s Part III as the big bad Green Beret buddy of John Kreese (Martin Kove), who contrives and bankrolls a strange plan to defeat and discredit Daniel-san. (Spoiler alert: It fails.)
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Ralph Macchio interview: ‘Cobra Kai’

“Season 3 has become the richest for me as an actor,” admits“Cobra Kai” star Ralph Macchio. “’Daniel LaRusso seemingly had it all and is now losing his grip and focus and has to re-balance himself. All those things resonate on a deeper level,” he says. Watch our exclusive video interview with Macchio above, in which he talks at length about what the show means to him.