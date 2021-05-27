Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tesla Chip Hunt, Ford Upgrade, Jobs and GDP – On TheStreet Thursday

By M. Corey Goldman
Street.Com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla (TSLA) - Get Report is reportedly on the hunt to secure its own stash of chips amid the ongoing semiconductor shortage, Ford (F) - Get Report gets a price-target lift to the highest on Wall Street as it continues to ride Tesla’s tails, and more signs the economy is on the mend, with GDP and jobs data pointing to a strong rebound though with a few moguls to navigate.

www.thestreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Tsla#Thestreet#Ford Upgrade#Gdp#Chips#Gamestop#Report#Wall Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
CNBC

Wall Street analysts are pounding the table for these unappreciated stocks

There are some stocks that are just not getting enough attention from investors, according to Wall Street analysts. As the pandemic moves closer to the finish line, analysts say these companies have tremendous earnings and revenue potential. CNBC Pro combed through the most recent Wall Street research to find some...
EconomyStreet.Com

Tesla Model S Plaid, Didi IPO, Vertex - 5 Things You Must Know Friday

Here are five things you must know for Friday, June 11:. 1. -- Stock Futures Rise After S&P 500 Sets Record. Stock futures were higher Friday after the S&P 500 set a record high as investors have fallen in line with the Federal Reserve's belief that inflation spikes will prove to be transitory.
PetsPosted by
TheStreet

Watch: Jim Cramer on Billionaires, Chewy, Tesla, and Meme vs. Momentum

Jim Cramer discussed billionaires paying taxes, Chewy's earnings, Tesla's Model S Plaid event, and meme stocks versus momentum stocks. Watch the full interview with Katherine Ross at 11:30 a.m. ET:. Chewy's Earnings. "For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy (CHWY) - Get...
EconomyStreet.Com

TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 6/11/21

In Friday's episode of TheStreet Live, Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross talk meme vs. momentum stocks, billionaires, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report and more. Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS investing club in Friday's Daily Rundown.
EconomyStreet.Com

Ford Will Crush Tesla With Electric F-150, Jim Cramer Says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk delivered the first Model S Plaid, a high-end, ultra-speedy version of its sports sedan, in a live-streamed event Thursday, driving the car flat-out along the company's test track and onto the event stage for his presentation. Tesla made the Plaid "to show, hands down," an electric...
Economyjust-auto.com

Resurging markets, Ford’s new pickup, Tesla’s new model axe – the week

Recovery keeps coming even as COVID-19 resurges in some Asian markets, in particular. Japan’s new vehicle market surged by over 46% to 319,318 units in May 2021 from depressed year-earlier sales of 218,285 units, according to registration data released by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association. Business sentiment has improved significantly in Japan since the beginning of the year, despite new measures introduced by the government to contain a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, with industrial output and exports posting strong growth. The country’s GDP is expected to rebound strongly in the current quarter from weak year earlier levels, after contacting by 1.3% quarter on quarter in the January-March period. In the first five months of 2021, vehicle sales increased by almost 13% to 2,098,955 units from 1,860,404 in the same period of last year, with passenger car sales rising by 13.3% to 1,746,742 units and truck sales up 11.4% to 348,756 units.
Fremont, CAStreet.Com

Tesla Model S Plaid: Everything Investors Need to Know

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report delivered its new Model S Plaid to 25 customers in an action packed event in Fremont, California on June 10. The company claims that the model as the world's “quickest production car ever made." It can go from zero to 60 mph in under 2 seconds.
BusinessStreet.Com

Tesla Plaid, Clover and Hot Inflation – On TheStreet Thursday

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report gears up to roll out its first high-end Model S Plaid sedan off the assembly line, with a $10,000 price hike, meme stock Clover Health (CLOV) - Get Report gets a downgrade on overvaluation concerns, and consumer prices surge in May to a 28-year high, but is inflation here to stay? So far, the equity market says no.
Businessdnyuz.com

Apple hires former Canoo CEO as it ramps up electric car project

Ulrich Kranz, a former BMW executive and the recently departed CEO and co-founder of EV startup Canoo, has been hired by Apple, the company has confirmed to The Verge. Kranz will reportedly work on the Silicon Valley behemoth’s electric car under Doug Field, the former Tesla executive who runs the day-to-day operations of the project, which is codenamed “Project Titan.” News of Kranz joining Apple was first reported by Bloomberg.
CurrenciesStreet.Com

Bitcoin as Legal Tender, Target Dividend – On TheStreet Wednesday

Bitcoin recovers as the 39-year-old president of El Salvador announces his country will accept the digital currency as legal tender, Target (TGT) - Get Report lifts its annual dividend by almost a third as sales continue to roll in, and Clover Health (CLOV) - Get Report is the newest member of the meme-stock club.
EconomyTechSpot

Ford, Chevy and Jeep among automakers hardest hit by chip shortage

In brief: The ongoing semiconductor shortage has hit the tech sector especially hard, but it’s not just gadget and computer makers that are feeling the squeeze. Automakers have also had to scale back production in response to the silicon shortage. According to a recent report from Automotive News (via Car...
StocksStreet.Com

SPACs and SPARCs, Senseonics, Bitcoin and Musk – On TheStreet Friday

Hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman's SPAC Tontine Holdings is looking to buy a 10% stake in Universal Music Group from Vivendi in a transaction dubbed a SPARC, Senseonics (SENS) - Get Report shares soar as the once-pegged meme stock reports positive glucose-monitoring test-study results, and Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report Elon Musk hints at a breakup with his most recent love, Bitcoin.
EconomyCleanTechnica

Tracking Tesla’s Job Postings — Tesla’s 2021 Focus Seems To Be On China (Charts & Graphs)

Snow Bull Capital, a Boston-based hedge fund that invests in the green tech space, has developed a massive database that tracks the job postings of different companies. One of those companies is Tesla. Normally, Snow Bull keeps this information proprietary, but due to the fact that Tesla’s hiring sprees are already tracked a bit, the hedge fund decided to share its information on Tesla’s 2020–2021 job posting database with the public — and they gave CleanTechnica a first look.
Businessfordauthority.com

Former Ford CEO Mark Fields Is Bearish On Tesla’s Future

Over the last several months, Tesla has seen a surge in sales while many other automakers falter, even as new electric vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E continue to steal market share from the EV maker. The biggest question on everyone’s mind, however, is what does Tesla’s future look like? Can it continue to thrive as more established automakers launch more and more new electric vehicles? At least one person – former Ford CEO Mark Fields – doesn’t think so.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And Baidu Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday despite slightly better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Positive data has potentially raised concerns the Fed could eventually taper stimulus measures. Speculative retail trading in some names has also increased volatility. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 1.04% to $330. The SPDR...
Businessnewsverses.com

Tesla faces stress as EV competitors heats up, ex-Ford CEO says

Elon Musk introduced electrical automobiles into the mainstream with Tesla. Now the EV firm is grappling with the implications of its personal innovation, former Ford Motor CEO Mark Fields advised CNBC on Wednesday. “One of many many issues he did is he pushed the business towards taking EV significantly,” Fields...
EconomyStreet.Com

Workhorse, AMC, Splunk, Supersonic United – On TheStreet Thursday

Little-known electric-truck maker Workhorse (WKHS) - Get Report jumps into the meme-stock spotlight as AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and other meme shares reverse course, sparking trading halts, Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report falls as analysts cut their price targets following disappointing earnings numbers, and United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report is going Boom – in a very good and super-fast way.