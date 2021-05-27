Tesla Chip Hunt, Ford Upgrade, Jobs and GDP – On TheStreet Thursday

Recovery keeps coming even as COVID-19 resurges in some Asian markets, in particular. Japan’s new vehicle market surged by over 46% to 319,318 units in May 2021 from depressed year-earlier sales of 218,285 units, according to registration data released by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association. Business sentiment has improved significantly in Japan since the beginning of the year, despite new measures introduced by the government to contain a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, with industrial output and exports posting strong growth. The country’s GDP is expected to rebound strongly in the current quarter from weak year earlier levels, after contacting by 1.3% quarter on quarter in the January-March period. In the first five months of 2021, vehicle sales increased by almost 13% to 2,098,955 units from 1,860,404 in the same period of last year, with passenger car sales rising by 13.3% to 1,746,742 units and truck sales up 11.4% to 348,756 units.