Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Uniswap likely to expand to Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum

cryptofinancialtimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team behind the decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap is preparing to deploy the exchange on the upcoming Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum. The deployment will go ahead as long as a snapshot vote passes, one that is showing overwhelming support in favor of the expansion. Uniswap is the biggest DEX on...

cryptofinancialtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#Smart Contracts#Technical Support#Financial Transactions#Financial Support#Dex Rrb Uniswap#Ethereum Co#Alchemy#Uni#V3#Binance Smart Chain#Block Crypto Inc#Interface Support#Technical Implementation#Upgrades#Coindesk#Market Share#Sufficient Support#Swapping Tokens#Transaction Fees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Computers
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

BSC Project Clones Uniswap V3 Despite License

A Binance Smart Chain project has used Uniswap V3's source code for its exchange, disregarding the business source license protecting the DEX's code. A Uniswap V3 fork called HolaSwap has launched on Binance Smart Chain. As Uniswap V3's source code is protect by copyright, there could be legal ramifications if...
Marketsmentalitch.com

Blockchain Wallet: A Comprehensive Guide to 2021

Are you looking for a good, secure wallet and reputable to store your cryptocurrency, then having a blockchain wallet on your list is a must? Which we will discuss in this article. So that you will know that the review of blockchain wallet has become the most popular in the world. With the help of which you can get a comprehensive understanding of the crypto wallet, it helps you in its entirety. In this article, we will tell you about the history, objectives and functions of the wallet. We will talk about why and how this wallet reached its level of popularity, we have included all the cryptocurrencies that you can store in it and the stage itself can discuss all kinds of pros and cons. In the end, you get to know how good a cryptocurrency wallet can prove to be for you. If you want to invest in bitcoins, you can choose a good Bitcoin wallet for this.
Cell PhonesMMORPG News

Dating solution East Meet East raises M to produce matching that is AI expand into Asia

Maybe it’s the beginning of a stunning relationship! If you’d like to fulfill your profile and alter your bank account, you are able to meet all of it from right here. To be able to alter or include web internet web sites through the application is very convenient because exactly just what do you realy often used to simply just take internet web internet sites? Your phone, eastmeeteast. East than log for the MacBook to sync your software, save the time simply by uploading them right from your own phone. As opposed to receiving email app whenever someone smiles you meet set up app notification alerts at you or sends a message. Get always check them out east you’ve got a brief moment to check out should you want to smile right right back at anybody.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Solana Rumored To Be Raising $450 Million To Build An Ethereum-Killer

Leading Ethereum challenger Solana could be making a big play to become the preferred blockchain for decentralized applications, such as DeFi and NFT offerings, if rumors of a funding round that could reach $450 million, prove to be true. We’ve heard from a Solana representative who didn’t confirm the rumors, but certainly didn’t deny them either.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

10 Questions For The SWFT Blockchain Team

Crypto adoption is booming, and these days, it seems that everyone is accepting cryptocurrencies. Prices have definitely reflected the surge in interest, and so, countless new wallet apps have emerged, trying to get their piece of the pie. But, in this rush, many have sacrificed quality for speed, hoping that...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Solana Blockchain Allegedly Raising Up To $450 Million As It Takes On Ethereum: Report

What Happened: The Solana blockchain is reportedly raising between $300 and $450 million as it works on expanding network functionality to potentially challenge Ethereum. According to a report from Decrypt, multiple sources confirmed the investment, which was originally intended to be “a smaller round” but was expanded due to high demand.
NFLnationalcybersecuritynews.today

What Is Binance and Are Your Crypto Holdings Safe There? | #emailsecurity

Binance is the biggest crypto exchange in the world in terms of trade volume. Its current daily trade volume is valued at approximately $30 billion. Among the key drivers of its growth over the years has been its widely attested reliable security and extensive product portfolio. The exchange supports trading of over 300 altcoins and has more than 1,000 crypto trading pairs.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Dogecoin Price in Week Gain of 20% to $0.372 – Where to Buy DOGE

Dogecoin, the meme coin that started as a joke, has been making headlines this year after a 12,000% price hike. Dogecoin’s price rally started after Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, nicknamed himself the ‘Doge father’ and he has since been advertising the token. At the time of writing, Dogecoin is...
Economymakeuseof.com

The Top 5 Environmentally Friendly Bitcoin Alternatives

The debate surrounding cryptocurrency-led climate change has been heating up. In May 2021, Tesla reversed its decision to accept Bitcoin as a payment method, the automaker and its CEO claiming that the cryptocurrency is unsustainably reliant on fossil fuels. Bitcoin advocates, meanwhile, argue that the energy used to keep the...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Cognizant, Aker Solutions Expand Partnership to Boost IT Infra, Cleaner Energy Migration

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) has extended collaboration with engineering company Aker Solutions ASA (OTC: AKRTF) to streamline its entire IT infrastructure, including its business technology network and application maintenance and development. Aker Solutions assists organizations in unlocking energy from oil, gas, and offshore wind energy sources. The arrangement...
Marketszycrypto.com

Flash: The Fastest and Easiest Cryptocurrency Wallet

Cryptocurrencies are gaining increasing predominance – as investment vehicles as well as payment methods. More than 8000 digital currencies exist in the cryptocurrency market today. From institutional investments to their retail usage – cryptocurrencies are on track to mainstream adoption. However, one of the roadblocks persisting with prominent blockchain networks, including Bitcoin and Litecoin, is that they cannot enhance the scalability required for cryptocurrency’s usage for everyday transactions.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Keysight Expands C-V2X Test Solutions

Keysight's C-V2X ADE solution enables developers to understand, integrate, and deploy new technologies that deliver advanced safety features. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s C-V2X Autonomous Drive Emulation (ADE) solution enables functional, protocol and radio frequency (RF) measurements on 3GPP Release14 C-V2X devices from the Keysight UXM 5G Wireless Test platform. Achieving the...
Marketsu.today

Ripple CTO Proposes Federated Sidechains That Could Bring Smart Contracts and CBDCs

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has introduced his proposal to add federated sidechains to the XRP Ledger:. The vision is that each sidechain would function as its own blockchain. They’d have their own ledger and transactions just as the XRP Ledger does. What makes them sidechains is the federation system which allows XRP and issued tokens to move from one chain to another.
Commodities & Futurecryptofinancialtimes.com

CoinShares Lists Crypto ETPs for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin on Börse Xetra Exchange

Crypto ETPs are making their way to the European market quite fast. Europe’s largest crypto investment firm CoinShares announced that three of its physically-backed crypto ETPs have been listed on Germany’s much popular Börse Xetra exchange. Thus, shares of CoinShares Physical Bitcoin, CoinShares Physical Ethereum, CoinShares Physical Litecoin ETP shall...