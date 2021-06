The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced that a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is needed in order to contest ‘artificial currencies’ in international payments. The ECB stated this in its annual report entitled ‘The international role of the euro’, in which economists expressed their concern that ‘foreign tech companies’ are gaining influence with their own digital currencies. According to the report, it is a worrying scenario for international payments to be dominated by non-domestic providers, including tech companies, which could endanger the stability of the financial system. As stated by an ECB economist, a CBDC could digitise the exchange of information in payment systems through electronic offers, electronic invoices, electronic identities and electronic signatures, which would allow middlemen to offer services at lower costs with higher added value.