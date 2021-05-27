Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada Mobile Vaccination Units wrap tour across rural parts of state

By Matt Kling
Fox5 KVVU
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mobile Vaccination Units which traveled across rural and tribal parts of Nevada offering the Coronavirus vaccine wrapped up a seven-week tour of the state. Over that time, the units made 63 stops in 28 towns, including seven stops at correctional facilities and two school-focused stops, to increase vaccine access for different communities. The units began their tour using the one-shot Janssen vaccine and transitioned to the Pfizer vaccine during the federal pause, before offering both vaccines following the pause.

www.fox5vegas.com
