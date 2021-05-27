Cancel
Portland, OR

Final day to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the convention center

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Thursday is the last day to get the first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the Oregon Convention Center. After that, only second doses will be available until the site fully shuts down on June 19. The All4Oregon clinic at the convention center opened in January...

