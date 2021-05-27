Cancel
Amply Power, Duke Energy partner for bus fleet electrification initiative

By Dave Kovaleski
Cover picture for the articleAmply Power and Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions are working together on a bus fleet electrification initiative. Through this collaboration, the companies will deliver overhead, renewable electric vehicle fleet charging from a solar canopy. It includes a patent-pending device that bridges the gap between solar energy and overhead DC fast charging for bus depots to charge reliably with renewable electricity. It is covered by a power purchase agreement (PPA) leasing and financing model. The patent-pending Pantograph In-Depot Equipment (PIDE) Canopy Mount allows fleets to reduce the cost of EV charging while leveraging renewable electricity.

