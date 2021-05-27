Amply Power, Duke Energy partner for bus fleet electrification initiative

The global energy market is rapidly shifting toward a low-carbon future. The pressure on the existing oil and gas businesses to take a greener approach is remarkably higher than ever before. The COVID-19 pandemic further widened the window for environmentalist groups to push for a world with minimum hydrocarbons. Investment firms with Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance focus are battling with the existing energy structure to reduce emissions and increase the usage of renewables. Notably, the crude price crash of last year has made oil producers cautious and the philosophy of ramping up production at all costs turned turtle.