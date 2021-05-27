Bishop Paprocki rebukes shut-down tactics: Discussion on eucharistic coherence must proceed
Another U.S. bishop has reproached efforts to delay discussion of “Eucharistic coherence” by the whole conference. “Sadly, there are some bishops and cardinals of the Church who not only are willing to give holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, but who seek to block the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops from addressing the question of Eucharistic coherence,” stated Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois on Wednesday.www.thecatholictelegraph.com