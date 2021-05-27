Cancel
Religion

Bishop Paprocki rebukes shut-down tactics: Discussion on eucharistic coherence must proceed

By Catholic News Agency
thecatholictelegraph.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother U.S. bishop has reproached efforts to delay discussion of “Eucharistic coherence” by the whole conference. “Sadly, there are some bishops and cardinals of the Church who not only are willing to give holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, but who seek to block the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops from addressing the question of Eucharistic coherence,” stated Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois on Wednesday.

