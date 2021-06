“You’re afraid of the unknown, thinking, ‘Oh, my god, I’m never going to make friends as good as the ones I have,’ and then you do,” Page says in a Variety profile. Page also recalls forming a friendship with Sterling K. Brown in 2016. Page recalled telling Brown before his This Is Us fame, when he was starring in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, "I just want to be you...And Sterling just smiled patiently and let me do that and then talked me through how not to be overwhelmed by this room. He reassured me and said, 'You've got stuff ahead of you. You can breathe.'"