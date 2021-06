For those who are asking, “What time is the NASCAR race today?” the answer is much different than usual. The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be run tonight rather than today. The race will be just the second this year to roll off in the nighttime. After Charlotte, the remaining night races are the All-Star Race, the regular-season finale at Daytona and the first three playoff races (Darlington, Richmond, Bristol). The Las Vegas playoff race is scheduled to end at night.