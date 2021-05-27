Bitcoin daily chart alert – Bulls stabilize the market late this week – May 27

After the report on new job openings in the U.S. disappointed the markets, the dollar lost ground and the pair closed last week just below the resistance of 1.2170. Expectations that the Federal Reserve will not tighten its policy soon encouraged the bulls and it is possible for the pair to head towards the resistance zones around 1.2207 and 1.2244. The EUR/USD has reached a turning point – after the initial pause in the uptrend, the pair formed a new bottom around the support at 1.2106. If the market is to form a lower high now, it is possible that the sell-offs will intensify and the trend could reverse. Confirmation is needed for the realisation of this scenario, and for now the fundamentals are in favor of the bulls. Overcoming the resistance at 1.2244 may pave the way towards the highs of 2018 at around 1.2540. This week, the most significant event for the pair is the announcement of the inflation rate for the United States on Thursday at 12:30 GMT.