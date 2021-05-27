Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin daily chart alert – Bulls stabilize the market late this week – May 27

cryptofinancialtimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today’s must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) – Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are a bit higher in early U.S. trading Thursday. Bulls have at least...

cryptofinancialtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Market Volatility#Market Prices#U S Prices#Kitco News#Trading#Bitcoin U S Dollar#Daily News#This Week#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver trade lower heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have moved lower leading into the first trading day of the week. Gold is trading -0.35% lower at $1883.45/oz, while silver has dropped over 1% to trade at $27.50/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, spot WTI is down 0.31% and copper has lost 0.62%.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Daily Tecnical Analysis

After the report on new job openings in the U.S. disappointed the markets, the dollar lost ground and the pair closed last week just below the resistance of 1.2170. Expectations that the Federal Reserve will not tighten its policy soon encouraged the bulls and it is possible for the pair to head towards the resistance zones around 1.2207 and 1.2244. The EUR/USD has reached a turning point – after the initial pause in the uptrend, the pair formed a new bottom around the support at 1.2106. If the market is to form a lower high now, it is possible that the sell-offs will intensify and the trend could reverse. Confirmation is needed for the realisation of this scenario, and for now the fundamentals are in favor of the bulls. Overcoming the resistance at 1.2244 may pave the way towards the highs of 2018 at around 1.2540. This week, the most significant event for the pair is the announcement of the inflation rate for the United States on Thursday at 12:30 GMT.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Trading AUD/USD on the Nonfarm Payrolls range trading USD/CAD [Video]

We often get asked, “What is the difference between the US Non-Farm Payrolls and the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls?”. Well, ADP is a private payroll company and their very good figures from last week saw a big jump in the USD. However, the US Government’s figures were quite different, sending the...
Marketskitco.com

Gold price levels ahead of the U.S. open

(Kitco News) - Gold is in a firm consolidation mode at the moment after finding some firm support at the low volume now just under $1860/oz last week. The price of gold is around -0.33% lower on the session but yellow metal has really consolidated between the previous wave low and the recent high of $1919.2/oz.
Businesskitco.com

Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. read more.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver and platinum are weak this morning

After Friday's jobs number, gold and silver popped sharply higher, making this morning’s small selloff a natural reaction to the rally. The price action suggests that the new lows and support levels have risen to $1870 August Gold and $23.70 July Silver. We expect this minor selloff will hold those levels and continue their rally.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to extend its slide on a close below $1,870

Gold posted weekly losses for the first time since late April. As XAU/USD stays below the $1,900 level, the bias shifts slightly to the downside, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer briefs. Bearish shift as gold remains under the $1,900 level. “On Thursday, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims report from the US is...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to suffer additional declines, all eyes on US CPI

XAU/USD remains under the $1,900 level into a fresh week this Monday. According to FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, gold’s path of least resistance appears to the downside in the near term. XAU/USD’s upside appears capped below $1900. “Gold price extended last week’s dismal performance into a fresh week this Monday, tempered...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls side-lined despite a better market mood

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that higher inflation could be a “plus.”. The EU June Sentix Investor Confidence improved by more than anticipated, hitting 28.1. EUR/USD is technically neutral-to-bearish but holding above 1.2100. The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.2160 price zone, little changed on a daily basis. The...
CurrenciesStreet.Com

Where Are the Bulls? Watch These Headwinds Impacting Bitcoin Price

Over the weekend, it was announced that El Salvador planned to make Bitcoin legal tender. El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, reportedly said he was putting together proposed legislation to make Bitcoin legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar in the Central American nation. However, neither the announcement nor the Miami Bitcoin...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD regains $1,900 amid cautious optimism

Gold is being capped at a critical level of resistance. Bulls need to get back over the counter trendline or face bearish pressures below it. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) refreshes intraday high in a bid to piece the $1,900 threshold, up 0.13% intraday around $1,902, during early Tuesday. Gold traders cheer a 0.15% uptick of the S&P 500 Futures joining the downbeat US Treasury yields and inflation expectations to print a three-day uptrend by the press time.
RetailFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Soft US employment data to weigh on the greenback

The US added 559,000 jobs in May, missing the market’s expectations. The US Federal Reserve monetary policy is the one and only motor. EUR/USD has limited bullish potential in the near-term from a technical perspective. The EUR/USD pair recovered on Friday as the dollar shed ground on the back of...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Battling with descendant trend line coming from May’s high

Wall Street’s recovery helped AUD/USD to trim weekly losses. Australia will publish on Monday the AIG Performance of Services Index for May. AUD/USD bounced from a fresh monthly low, but its bullish potential seems limited. The AUD/USD pair settled around 0.7740, pretty much unchanged for a second consecutive week. It...
Businessinvezz.com

Here’s why gold is lagging behind on the commodity rally – ETF Trends

ETF Trends’ CEO notes that gold has not recorded the dramatic surge observed with other commodities. Lessened demand and Bitcoin’s heightened popularity are the key underlying factors. According to the analyst, gold may still reach the psychological level of $2,000 in the foreseeable future. Gold has not recorded a dramatic...
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Possibilities After Mixed NFP Data

Set a buy stop at 0.7750 and a take-profit at 0.7817. Add a stop-loss at 0.7700. Set a sell-stop at 0.7700 and a take-profit at 0.7650. Add a stop-loss at 0.7750. The AUD/USD pair was little changed in the Asian session as traders reflected on the mixed US jobs data and the relatively strong Australian data. It is trading at 0.7736, which was slightly below Friday’s high of 0.7747.
MarketsCoinDesk

Is the Bitcoin Bull Market Over?

After the third-worst month in bitcoin price history, it’s worth asking. Today on “The Breakdown’s Weekly Recap” NLW looks at a growing number of predictions of a new “crypto winter” as well as some reviews of how companies and DAOs are preparing for that possibility. He shares poll results from whether Bitcoin Twitter thinks this bull market is over and discusses how the macro landscape may be playing into it.
Marketscoinquora.com

MRB Partners: Bitcoin’s Bull Market May Have Come to an End

MRB Partners said the rally in Bitcoin over the past year may be close to an end. MRB said overleveraging has also become a mainstream issue for crypto markets. Since the recent crypto market crash, some analysts have started predicting Bitcoin’s next move. According to New York-based MRB Partners, the...