Of all the beauty products we apply on a given day, none is more personal than a signature scent. These fragrances often feel as much of a part of who we are as a dry sense of humor or a weird scar, and give us a way to communicate some small part of ourselves with the world. I’ve been wearing the same perfume every day since I was 14. The springy floral made me feel like a woman long before I could vote or rent a car, and gave me a sense of home no matter where I was in the world. But with my thirtieth birthday afoot, I recently realized it was time for something new. And when Ellis Brooklyn’s new scent, Bee, came across my desk, it made the decision as easy as a single spritz.