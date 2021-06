To address this issue, GD2H recently announced the building of a comprehensive smart hospital in conjunction with Huawei, using 5G technology that features low latency, high capacity, increased bandwidth and a wireless nature3. The 5G hospital has attracted worldwide attention because of the potential for fundamentally changing how hospitals operate. By using 5G in combination with cloud storage and AI, the comprehensive 5G smart hospital will cover areas of healthcare, teaching and training, research, and management, with 5G technology applied both within and outside the hospital, including ambulance, outpatient and inpatient services, and the operating room. The 5G smart hospital has several potential benefits, as outlined below.