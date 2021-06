It has been a season of highlights for the Monmouth University baseball team and they hope there are a few more following Saturday’s dramatic win in the third and deciding game of their MAAC quarterfinal series against Siena. Alex Barker hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 9th to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 6-4 victory which advances the second-seed Hawks into the semifinals where they will face #3 Rider on Wednesday afternoon at Fairfield University. Host Fairfield is the top-seed and they play #4 Canisius on Wednesday in the opener of the double elimination tournament with the winner to earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Division 1 Tournament.