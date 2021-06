The long holiday weekend offers a good opportunity to not only consider green energy, but where income can be found in it. Not a day goes by without investors finding new articles addressing green energy in their email inboxes. “Green” is trending red hot. The global and domestic narrative over enhancing the transition to green energy usage is embedded in local, state, federal, and international agendas, laws and regulations that aim for net-zero-carbon emissions in the world by 2050.