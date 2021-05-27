Homeless recreation workshop: “ Our members fall into a black hole ”

Okay. So I have to begin by stating that this is my seventh attempt to write this. The reason is not because I have been struggling with writer’s block or just can’t find the right words (Anyone who knows me knows I can talk and talk away at warp speed with my passionate streams of consciousness, barely coming up for air or allowing anyone an opportunity to respond). I am honestly not 100% sure why it was so hard to publish. Perhaps it’s because there are no words — only sounds — for some of what I have been feeling about the state of things in America. I also think that, as a writer who also happens to be an HSP (highly sensitive person), I have been hesitant to voice my thoughts. I recognize that there are people who work in DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) whose intentions and commitment are genuine and I do not mean to belittle or stomp on that. Diversity, Inclusion and Equity in the workplace matter. My focus in this writing is on how issues of race and culture are conveyed. I feel strongly that America’s approach to these matters — in the workplace and elsewhere — is a reflection of a deeply entrenched avoidance of white liability.