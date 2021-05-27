Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Gamestudio preview – Everyone is a programmer

By Maggie Benson
dodofinance.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a year ago, Sony released Dreams out, a game with which you can create your own games. Dreams was created by MediaMolecule, the studio behind LittleBigPlanet. Through the games in this series, Sony has been trying for some time to turn gamers into manufacturers. Nintendo is now doing the same with Gamestudio. It’s a game – actually more of a program – for the Switch that lets you do the same thing: create games that you can play yourself and share with other Switch owners.

dodofinance.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Programmer#Puzzle Game#Interactive Games#Release Date#Gamers#Developer#Littlebigplanet#Power Ups#Time#Dreams#Manufacturers#Garage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gameskiss951.com

Netflix vs Nintendo?

Norris, Chadd and Robbie discuss how Netflix getting into video games could be massive for the space. And they give their predictions for the latest Sony’s State of Play but also tell us how Horizon can get even better. Also, Square Enix is developing a Guardians of the Galaxy game, will it suffer the same fate as Avengers?
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is EA Play on Nintendo Switch?

EA Play, formerly EA Access, is one of the leading video games subscription services. Players on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC can subscribe to gain access to a huge catalog of games, plus receive exclusive discounts and in-game items. What about Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite owners, though? Is EA Play on Nintendo Switch? Here’s the lowdown on taking out a subscription via the popular hybrid handheld console.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Nintendo dates E3 Direct

Nintendo will hold its big E3 Nintendo Direct on 15th June at 5pm UK time. The showcase will run for 40 minutes and focus "exclusively on Nintendo Switch software", the company said, nodding to the rampant reports of an imminent Switch hardware reveal. Of course, we're expecting that Nintendo Switch...
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Maneater Review – Nintendo Switch

It’s been a year since developer Tripwire Interactive released their open-world, over-the-top shark RPG Maneater. When I reviewed the PlayStation 4 version last year, I came away calling it a great game but one that could’ve been better if not for some technical issues and some repetitive gameplay. I enjoyed the humorous story presentation and just how different it was to explore an open world as a shark and eat humans and other sea creatures. Now the team has brought the game over to the Nintendo Switch which means now you can take the game with you and play it out on the ocean for a more immersive experience. Of course, how Maneater was going to perform on the Switch did concern me as it’s weaker hardware and it already had issues before. Here’s how it turned out.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Nintendo Direct + Treehouse Announced

Well, the last month has been an odd one for Nintendo. While the hype for E3 mounted so did the rumors that the Nintendo Switch Pro was going to have an official announcement. There are still a few weeks before the event so anything is possible. The latest rumor circulating puts the reveal tomorrow on Thursday. The reason for this is people suspect that Nintendo will use its E3 direct to showcase this upgraded system’s new power.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

tERRORbane announced for Nintendo Switch

Crunching Koalas have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: tERRORbane, a RPG developed by BitNine Studios. Described as a “a cheeky love letter to iconic games of several generations”, the game has you face not just the usual monsters, but also of hordes of… nasty bugs and glitches.
Video Gamesinformedpixel.com

Nintendo to Create Varsity Esports

There are many things that a student can choose to do with their extra time. Some people play sports, some read or study. Now video-games will be able to grab some of that time back. While there are clubs to play games, hold tournaments and just meet other gamers, it’s...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Metroidvania Game Transiruby Launches This Fall for PC - News

Publisher Flyhighworks and developers Skipmore and Esquadra announced the Metroidvania, Transiruby, will launch for PC via Steam this fall. Transiruby is a Metroidvania game where you explore the world as a cyborg protagonist named Siruby. Slash and shoot your way to reveal its hidden secrets!. Story. A strange continent from...
Technologyappuals.com

Battlefield 6 to Feature 64v64 Game Mode and Massive Maps

There hasn’t been a new battlefield game in a while, and fans are eagerly waiting for new information. Officially EA has only released a small teaser confirming the title, some leaks have also surfaced regarding the game’s timeline being set somewhere in the future. This is all we know so far, thankfully a new leak has surfaced today, and it contains a ton of extra information regarding the game’s setting. Again, take the information below with a grain of salt, even if the leaks are legit, a lot of it can change before launch as the game is under active developement.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Have a gander as the Mighty Goose runs and guns to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

We’re torn as to whether we hate geese more than swans, or swans more than geese. It may be due to our locale, but heaven knows we’ve been chased by both more times than we care to mention. But if there’s anything that is going to be able to switch up our love for the most aggressive of waterfowl, it’s going to be the launch of Mighty Goose on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Xbox Series Console Exclusive The Medium Rated For PS5 by ESRB

Xbox Series exclusive The Medium will be released for PS5 according to an ESRB rating. The game was released on Game Pass at launch for PC and Xbox One. The Medium was one of the rare current-generation exclusives when it launched back on the Xbox Series. The game was only playable on a PC and Xbox Series. It also launched on day one for Xbox Game Pass. Bloober Team is the developers behind The Medium and they collaborated with Silent Hill Alumni Akira Yamaoka for the soundtrack.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Nintendo Converting an Old Facility Into a “Nintendo Gallery”

Nintendo’s Representative Director and President, Shuntaro Furukawa, has announced that the company is turning an old facility into a “Nintendo Gallery”. The Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant is located in Ogura-cho, Uji-city, Kyoto. The company plans to turn this building and the surrounding land into a museum showcasing its history. The project’s tentative name is simply “Nintendo Gallery”. They expect the project to be completed by March 2024. The above image is a render of what the finished building may look like.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Nintendo announces E3 2021 plans – Nintendo Direct, Nintendo Treehouse: Live

Nintendo has finally announced its plans for E3 2021. As many have speculated, the company’s activities will take place on the final day of the show, June 15. A 40-minute Nintendo Direct will air at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM in the UK / 6 PM in Europe, featuring Switch titles “mainly releasing in 2021.” Nintendo Treehouse: Live will take place directly after “for around three hours of deep dives on gameplay”.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Guilty Gear: Strive DLC Roadmap Revealed

Today, Arc System Works has announced its DLC and update roadmap for the upcoming Guilty Gear: Strive. Strive is the follow-up to Guilty Gear Xrd Rev. 2, itself the second revision of Xrd Sign. The game utilizes the same innovative art style as Dragonball Fighter Z, using filters to make 3D models appear 2D. This allows for complex animations and beautiful graphics. The game has been delayed multiple times to implement consumer feedback from its multiple betas and will finally be releasing next week.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Watch the Guerrilla Collective indie game stream here

The Guerrilla Collective is a two-day livestream offering trailers and announcements of indie games. Its first day is happening right now, as I type this, while day two will happen next Saturday, June 12th. If you are looking for new indie games to be excited about, there’s oodles and oodles of them here – for better and worse.