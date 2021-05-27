Nintendo Gamestudio preview – Everyone is a programmer
Over a year ago, Sony released Dreams out, a game with which you can create your own games. Dreams was created by MediaMolecule, the studio behind LittleBigPlanet. Through the games in this series, Sony has been trying for some time to turn gamers into manufacturers. Nintendo is now doing the same with Gamestudio. It's a game – actually more of a program – for the Switch that lets you do the same thing: create games that you can play yourself and share with other Switch owners.