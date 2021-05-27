Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fantasy Baseball Streamers - MLB Hitter, Pitcher Lineup Picks for Thursday 5/27

By Dave Swan
rotoballer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball is back, and fantasy managers in daily leagues, no doubt, already have holes to fill with streamers. Fortunately, RotoBaller has you covered with daily streaming picks. Each day, RotoBaller will provide you with some of the best streaming options to consider in fantasy baseball daily leagues. Additionally, these recommendations...

www.rotoballer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Weathers
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Adrian Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports Leagues#Daily Fantasy Sports#Phillies#Padres#Dfs Lineups#Ownersbox#Statcast#Profar#Stl#The St Louis Cardinals#Milb#Tb#Sdp#Rp#Brewers#Lhp#Phi#Iso#Marlins#Weekly Fantasy Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBDaily Tribune

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and prediction

The Atlanta Braves (17-20) begin a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers (20-18) Friday at American Family Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Braves vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions. Atlanta was just swept in three games by...
MLBwtaq.com

Brewers end skid, beat Marlins

(WNFL) – The Milwaukee Brewers ended their 6-game losing streak on Saturday with a 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins. Kolton Wong and Avisail Garcia both had 3 hits but the hero of the game was Adrian Houser. Houser pitched 6 innings, allowing 2 runs and 5 hits while striking...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Earns three-inning relief win

Weathers (2-1) pitched three scoreless innings in relief, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three to earn the win against the Giants on Sunday. Weathers relieved Chris Paddack in the fourth inning and cruised through three innings of his own. The 21-year-old has been able to succeed in multiple roles this season, carrying a 0.81 ERA and 0.72 WHIP with 20 strikeouts through 22.1 innings. Part of his success is his ability to avoid the long ball, giving up just one home run in eight appearances.
MLBESPN

Ozuna, Albies go back-to-back as Braves beat Brewers 6-3

MILWAUKEE --  Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies helped the Atlanta Braves build a big enough lead to protect their beleaguered bullpen. Ozuna and Albies hit Atlantas first back-to-back homers of the season and the Braves snapped a three-game skid with a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.
MLBchatsports.com

Padres: Breaking down Ryan Weathers’ impressive start to 2021

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) A while back, it looked as if Ryan Weathers might be the latest in a quickly growing list of Padres hurlers to hit the shelf due to injury. But that turned out to be a case of dead arm and, after some rest, the 21-year-old southpaw has come roaring back into the picture for San Diego.
MLBPosted by
WausauPilot

Houser homers, fans 10, Brewers stop 6-game skid, beat Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Adrian Houser brought the heat on the mound and kept his cool circling the bases. The veteran right-hander struck out 10 in six innings and homered off Daniel Castano for the second time this season, helping the Milwaukee Brewers snap a six-game losing streak by beating Miami 6-2 Saturday.
MLBTalking Chop

Rested Smyly gets the nod for as Braves start weekend hop in Milwaukee

With an off day this past Monday, the Braves rejiggered their rotation, recalling Bryse Wilson for Tuesday’s game, and giving Max Fried and Charlie Morton an extra day of rest. This also had the effect of pushing Drew Smyly’s outing to tonight, against a Brewers team that is far less homer-happy than the Blue Jays. In a macro sense, the move didn’t work out: the Braves were swept by the Blue Jays for the second time this season, are now three games under .500 (again), and are once again heading out on the road in the hopes of clambering back up the playoff odds precipice before the ground under their feet completely founders.
MLBMLB

Houser labors as Brewers drop series opener

Despite a late-game power surge, Adrian Houser and the Brewers fell to Atlanta in a 6-3 loss Friday night at American Family Field. Houser was coming off a career-high 10 strikeout performance in a 5-4 win against the Marlins on May 8. He has been consistent so far this season, and entered Friday’s outing with a 3.44 ERA through 36 2/3 IP. However, this was not the performance the Brewers were expecting or hoping to start this series, as Houser labored through three innings, walking five batters and allowing two runs.
MLBfangraphs.com

Top 39 Prospects: San Diego Padres

Below is an analysis of the prospects in the farm system of the San Diego Padres. Scouting reports were compiled with information provided by industry sources as well as my own observations. As there was no minor league season in 2020, there are some instances where no new information was gleaned about a player. Players whose write-ups have not been meaningfully altered begin by telling you so. Each blurb ends with an indication of where the player played in 2020, which in turn likely informed the changes to their report if there were any. As always, I’ve leaned more heavily on sources from outside of a given org than those within for reasons of objectivity. Because outside scouts were not allowed at the alternate sites, I’ve primarily focused on data from there, and the context of that data, in my opinion, reduces how meaningful it is. Lastly, in an effort to more clearly indicate relievers’ anticipated roles, you’ll see two reliever designations, both on my lists and on The Board: MIRP, or multi-inning relief pitcher, and SIRP, or single-inning relief pitcher.
MLBrotoballer.com

Are You For Real? Surprising SP Starts from Week 6

April hot streaks are either fading or becoming more real, so this week we're looking at pitchers who've had more than one surprising start and a surprising first six weeks of the season. This week's trio capped off their hot starts with some of the best outings of their season, if not their career, this past week.
MLBlindyssports.com

Patchwork Padres look for series sweep of Cardinals

The San Diego Padres are still down four starting players to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. And Sunday, the patchwork Padres will be going for a three-game sweep of the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals in San Diego. “It was everybody,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after the Padres...
MLBfangraphs.com

Adrian Houser Broke the Sinker Mold

“Houser (3-3) picked up the win on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings in a 6-2 victory over the Marlins,“ RotoWire News reported. “He struck out ten without walking a batter.”. That’s a straightforward blurb. Nothing really stands out, so I understand if you forgot about...
MLBDodger Insider

Tingler’s Thoughts on Manny Machado and Ryan Weathers

Padres manager Jayce Tingler Tuesday discussed third baseman Manny Machado and right-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers. It was almost as if he saw Machado’s five-RBI game at Coors Field coming. “It’s important that Manny produces, there’s no doubt,” said Tingler during his daily media ZOOM. “We know it’s going to happen....
MLBgaslampball.com

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres series preview

The San Diego Padres will be severely short handed this weekend when they head back home to take on one of the best teams in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr., Jorge Mateo, Jurickson Profar, Wil Myers, and Eric Hosmer are on the IL due to COVID reasons, which means that Jayce Tingler has to work with a lineup that has four replacement players in it.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres walk, dive way to sweep of Cardinals

For more than a month, the Padres waited while their uber-hyped and super-talented team won some and lost some, rose and fell, sometimes played good baseball and sometimes looked as if the moment was swallowing them. They stayed competitive because of exceptional pitching. But they made errors. They left an...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

The Brewers fall to Atlanta 6-3

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves sported camouflage caps and helmets tonight as they squared off in the first of three games in Milwaukee. Adrian Houser took the mound for the Brew Crew, and Drew Smyly started for the Braves. Brewers’ fans are probably getting a bit spoiled with...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: The Lamet plan; Weathers the storm; Machado’s heady play

The Padres are doing a lot of things right. The defense has been mostly exceptional, and the offense has done enough (and was helped enough) for us to stop wondering whether they would ever string together “complete” games. They did so more often than not the past eight days and for the first time this season have won six of their past seven games.