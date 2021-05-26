Low-Cost Intervention Keeps Tiny Newborns Alive

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Since publication of this article, we have discovered errors in the reporting of the results for two analyses in Table 1. For the LCS vs water/nothing comparison for parallel-groups studies, the results for energy intake were incorrectly reported. These results are correctly reported in the table below. These analyses are correctly reported in the text, in the tables in the Supplementary Materials, and are correctly represented in Fig. 3, but the conversion to relevant units in the legend for Fig. 3 should read ‘for EI the overall result can be converted to 593 (222, 963) kJ/day’. For the LCS vs water/nothing comparison for cross-over studies, the analyses for adverse events included 0 studies. These results are correctly reported in the table below. These results are correctly reported in the text. These corrections do not alter the pattern of our results, nor our conclusions.