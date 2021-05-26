Low-Cost Intervention Keeps Tiny Newborns Alive
Immediate "kangaroo mother care" for infants born with low birth weight led to substantially lower risk of early death, researchers reported. The intervention, in which mothers maintain skin-to-skin contact with their newborns immediately after birth, reduced 28-day infant mortality by nearly 4 percentage points relative to a control group receiving conventional care until they stabilized (12.0% vs 15.7%; RR 0.75, 95% CI 0.64-0.89), according to results from a randomized trial organized by the WHO Immediate KMC Study Group and conducted in five resource-limited countries.www.medpagetoday.com