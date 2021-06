U.S. life insurance application activity slowed in May with year-over-year activity up +1.9%, according to the MIB Life Index. The YOY comparison was impacted, in part, by a drop in May 2020 activity due to COVID-19. When comparing results to prior years, May 2021 activity is off from May 2019 by -2.5% and from May 2018 by -3.9%. Further, on a month-over-month basis, May 2021 declined over April by -13.8%, representing the second consecutive MOM decline greater than 13%. While May has historically experienced MOM declines compared to April, the drop in 2021 was greater than most years. However, despite slowed growth, year-to-date activity in 2021 continues to be the strongest on record with May 2021 up +8.6% over May 2020.