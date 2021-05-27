Jan. 6 Capitol Sacking: Putin’s Role (Part 7)

Judo diplomacy at work. between Matteo SalviniAnd the Victor Urban e Russian President Vladimir Putin Check out a totally unexpected broker name: to the bathroom. The World Judo Championship also opens on Sunday in Budapest, a martial art loved by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has practiced it for decades. Moscow’s leader will be on the Danube to support the Russian team and applaud him. With him will be the host, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. To sing Anthem of the International Judo Federation (IJF)We’ll have the pano, but this is not at all a surprise. The popular singer will participate in the ceremony in two capacities: in addition to the translator, for two years, of the official anthem, and the anthem of the Judo Ambassador, a sport he is also very passionate about.