On May 23, 2021, a scheduled Ryanair flight from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania, was diverted as it transitioned the airspace over Belarus, and instructed to land at Minsk. Belarus’ air traffic control informed the pilots of a bomb threat—the purported reason for the diversion, though the flight was quite near its destination already—yet once Flight FR4978 landed and was searched, no device was found. At the stop in Minsk, however, one of the passengers, Roman Protasevich, a journalist, was arrested.