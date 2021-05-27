Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, MT

Hamilton Cemetery Graveside Crosses For Memorial Day

By Steve Fullerton
Posted by 
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each Memorial Day, Hamilton's Riverview Cemetery west of town is filled with American flags, along with over a thousand small crosses that designate graves of those who died in service to their country. The process of preparing the crosses and then getting them placed throughout the rows is done by members of Hamilton's American Legion Post 47. Past Commander Ruth Cook said 30 veterans' graves were added to the over 1,150 sites this year.

klyq.com
1240 KLYQ

1240 KLYQ

Missoula, MT
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

KLYQ is Hamilton’s News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MT
Hamilton, MT
Government
County
Ravalli County, MT
Ravalli County, MT
Government
City
Corvallis, MT
Local
Montana Society
Corvallis, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#War Memorial#Volunteers#Ravalli Post#Riverview Cemetery#Designate Graves#Wreaths#Bitterroot River#American Flags#Memory#Removal#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Corvallis, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Memorial Day In The Bitterroot

Longtime Corvallis American Legion Post 91 member Frank Mason was Grand Marshal of the annual Memorial Day Parade (photos below) that highlighted the activities on a warm Monday in the Bitterroot Valley. The parade has been held every year for 101 years, including last year during the pandemic. However, this...
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Year-Round Funding Help for Local Outdoor Recreation

Trails in Montana need care in all seasons - and the Montana State Parks division of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has just announced funding in their Recreational Trails Program. Over $1.5 million will be used by organizations in a wide variety of plans. They include local efforts. The huge...
Missoula, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Broadway Island to Close for Restoration – Campers Cleared Out

Missoula Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gauckler met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon with the Broadway Island in the Clark Fork River as a backdrop to announce that the island will be closed for environmental restoration, necessitating the removal of any remaining campers at the site. “Because of the pandemic,...
Hamilton, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

BItterroot Chamber Celebrates Business Leaders

The winners of annual business awards were announced prior to the Bitterroot Valley Chamber of Commerce annual banquet this week. The awards were determined in a number of different categories and are traditionally presented at the banquet, held this year at the Bitterroot River Inn May 22. One of only...
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Montana Honor For BR Water Forum’s Heather Barber

A Montana 2021 Watershed Stewardship Award is being given to Heather Mullee Barber of the Bitter Root Water Forum. She has been the Executive Director of the group for 10 years, working with many people in the valley, including landowners, ranchers, farmers, land managers, city and county officials, river guides and anglers, schools and irrigation districts. The forum has grown to include a staff of three and an AmeriCorps member.
Hamilton, MTravallirepublic.com

Annual Secret Garden tickets go on sale May 17

In celebration of a renewed enjoyment of beautiful outdoor places, the seventh annual Bitterroot Secret Garden Tour gardens are getting ready for guests. Five beautiful Valley gardens, from Stevensville to Hamilton, are showcased for the July 17, 2021 tour. This year, the five juried gardens range from a sustainable, pollinator...
Darby, MTravallirepublic.com

Grants awarded to benefit Darby community

The Montana Community Foundation, Inc. (MCF) awarded $8,400 in grants to benefit three organizations in Darby. Grants were made from the Darby Town Endowment Fund, established at MCF by Richard and Barbara Ackerman in 1999 and enhanced through generous contributions from community members. Grant requests were reviewed by the Darby...
Hamilton, MTravallirepublic.com

Form teams now for the Relay for Life event in Hamilton June 12

It is time to form teams for the Ravalli County Relay for Life, a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society in Hamilton on June 12. To draw attention to Relay for Life, participants Chris Voegtly, Dianne Keely and Donna Wherry “painted the town purple” last week by tying purple ribbons on almost every street post, lamp post and pillar along the main road through Darby.
Hamilton, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Gems And Minerals Will Shine In Hamilton

Rockhounds and gem collectors will be gathering at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds this weekend for the Bitterroot Gem and Mineral Society's show. The two-day event will be at the First Interstate Center May 15 and 16. The local group is active in helping the public learn more about geology and...
Ravalli County, MTravallirepublic.com

Weed of the Week: Don't be fooled by common bugloss

Common Bugloss not a pretty plant. Common bugloss is a perennial in the Boraginaceae family, the same plant family as houndstongue (Cynoglossum offinale) and blueweed (Echium vulgare). It is native to Europe and western Asia. Common bugloss is a noxious weed in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia; in Montana Lincoln...
Hamilton, MTravallirepublic.com

Turning 100: A century of memories

John Long turned 100 on May 4, earning him the title of centurion. He still drives, wins at cribbage and last week enjoyed a birthday party with five generations. He was born May 4, 1921, and said turning 100 feels a lot like being 99. “It’s about the same,” he...
Hamilton, MTravallirepublic.com

Enjoy Culture Crawl comes to downtown Hamilton May 9

April showers bring May flowers and Mother’s Day. Culture Crawl invites you to Experience the Arts with special art shows, music, food, events and a great selection of special gifts for Mom from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Pick up a punch card, visit participating locations...