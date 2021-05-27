Los Angeles clergy celebrate Mass for unaccompanied migrant children

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. There is a looming crisis affecting America’s senior citizens and if not addressed, thousands of them will end up in the streets with no place to call home.(1) As Baby Boomers age, the number of homeless seniors across the US jumped nearly 70 percent between 2007-17.(2) “Baby Boomers face a rough future,” said Nick Saifan, CEO of the veteran-friendly company Vendaval Corp. “Many of us are in failing health and forced to live on Social Security. Housing costs have exploded. That’s left many, who expected a comfortable retirement, facing foreclosures, evictions and life on the streets.”