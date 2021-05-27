Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles clergy celebrate Mass for unaccompanied migrant children

By Catholic News Agency
thecatholictelegraph.com
 11 days ago

Catholic clergy in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles have been celebrating Masses this month for hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children housed in large temporary shelters. Beginning on May 9, priests have offered private weekend Masses for migrant children at the Long Beach Convention Center and Pomona Fairplex, after the archdiocese secured permission from the federal government, Angelus News reported.

