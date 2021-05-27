Cancel
New MGA-S Fuse Is Hermetically Sealed and Robust

By SCHURTER Electronic Components
 14 days ago

Features static-dissipative polyester material on the outer layer. Small construction with the current range of 0.14 - 3.5A and high breaking capacity of up to 300A. Available with dimensions of 3.2 by 1.55 mm and rated voltage range of 32 - 125 V AC, 125 V DC. Original Press Release:

