Jail locks malfunction at NC jail. Burke County officers smelled smoke but couldn't get doors open, sheriff says.

By CHRISSY MURPHY
greensboro.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocks malfunctioned at a western North Carolina jail Wednesday, and staff members weren't able to unlock doors after smelling smoke in the building. Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said jail staff noticed a smell of smoke inside the building around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. Electronic doors started to fail in nine areas shortly afterward, and the manual override keys would not open a door lock leading into one of seven cell blocks, Whisenant said.

