Game Builder Garage is even more powerful than you might expect
Maybe it's just me, but I feel like anyone who plays enough video games reaches a point where they start believing they could also make games—possibly even better than a team of professional developers. Over the years, companies have launched numerous projects built specifically around the idea of offering suites of tools and programming assistance for amateurs to try their hands at game creation. No matter your genre or platform passion, there are numerous choices out there, from the Game Boy-specific drag-and-drop software GB Studio, to the long line of RPG Maker releases from ASCII and Enterbrain, to "build a game within a game" titles such as Roblox.