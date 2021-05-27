How to Get Your House Ready to Sell in Summer

An avid furniture flipper shares her best tips for sourcing unique vintage pieces on a budget. Buying second-hand furniture is an easy way to save money and shop more sustainably. Whether you’re looking to upcycle your vintage finds or let their history shine through, thrifting requires a bit of luck and a lot of patience. An avid furniture flipper, Alberta blogger Lindi Vanderschaaf—who gave the tired vintage cabinet (above) she found online a modern makeover—knows a thing or two about giving old furniture a second life. To make the thrifted cabinet work for her space, she and her husband, Russel, added a sleek custom-made front, painted the piece off-white and replaced the doors’ original glass panels with cane inserts, before finishing off the look with elegant brass pulls. “I love that we were able to completely customize it to our style, all for a fraction of the cost of buying new,” she says.