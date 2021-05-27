Samsung Finally Makes the Galaxy Tab S7 FE & Tab A7 Lite Official

Large screen feel. Lightweight form. Sleek and powerful, the new Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ lets you browse, watch your favorite shows and movies, play games, and get things done on an Android tablet that’s light as air and comfortable when handheld. With a long-lasting battery and expandable memory, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 inch is built to keep up with you. Battery power consumption depends on usage patterns and results may vary. For purchases made and activated between March 6, 2021 and April 5, 2022 at 11:59pm PST, new customers of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red and Google Play Music only receive a 2-month free trial. Redeem in the YouTube application on eligible devices by 4/5/2022 2021. Form of payment required. $11.99/month after trial.