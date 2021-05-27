Cancel
Bandstand, Starring Corey Cott and Laura Osnes, Streams This Weekend. Find Out What Else to Watch

By Pete Hempstead
theatermania
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at some of the big events streaming soon. Broadway On Demand will stream the filmed version of the Broadway musical Bandstand to celebrate Memorial Day. The film will be available May 28-31 for $6.99, with a 24-hour viewing period per purchase. Set in the smoke-filled, swing-fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand finds singer-songwriter Private First Class Donny Novitski as he attempts to rebuild his life after returning home from the battlefield. The show stars Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, and Beth Leavel. To watch, click here.

www.theatermania.com
