Houston, TX

Brett’s BBQ Shop celebrates America’s great regional sandwiches

By Greg Morago
Houston Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett’s BBQ Shop has created an ambitious weekly sandwich special featuring smoked meat versions of America’s top regional sandwiches. Beginning May 28 every Friday through Aug. 27, the Katy barbecue purveyor, known for its creative specials, will launch its Summer of Smoked Regional Sandwiches program. The sandwiches, available for dine-in or take-out, do not need to be pre-ordered; they are first come, first served at the barbecue joint, 606 Mason Road, Katy; see brettsbbqshop.com.

