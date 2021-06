This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Art software is as expensive as it is useful. Commonly used programs gain their popularity by offering creators an extensive toolset full of brushes and pens that appeal to any artistic style. However, this is just the bare minimum. The most successful software also features built-in resources such as layers, filters and drawing tablet support, but all that typically comes at a cost. If you’re looking for an app that offers these settings at an affordable price, you’ll want to consider TwistedBrush Pro.