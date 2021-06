Claiming he was taking a shortcut to Ind. 32, a Thorntown man has been arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated after ramming his vehicle into a Lebanon home. Drake Foster, 26, has been charged with OWI, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person when he allegedly drove into a house in the 1100 block of Northfield Drive. The neighborhood street is at the stoplight at the Speedway gas station at 1618 N. Lebanon Street, across from the Pizza Hut. It runs west about three blocks and becomes a cul-de-sac.