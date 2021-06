The Forsyth County Animal Shelter will waive its normal $85 pet adoption fee on May 22 as part of a preview event for their Summer of Love program. The preview event will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., according to a press release from Forsyth County Government. During this time, potential adopters can view and interact with the available animals at the shelter. No appointment is necessary during the event.