James Baldwin's Amen Corner, John Douglas Thompson as Shylock Set for Shakespeare Theatre Co.

By David Gordon
theatermania
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC, has announced its full 2021-22 lineup. Kicking things off will be the return of Whitney White's production of James Baldwin's The Amen Corner, running September 14-26 and completing a run that was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be followed by Clark Young and Derek Goldman's Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, directed by Goldman and starring Oscar nominee David Strathairn. It runs October 6-17. The year concludes with the pre-Broadway world premiere of Once Upon a One More Time, a new musical by Jon Hartmere featuring the songs of Britney Spears, running November 30-January 2.

www.theatermania.com
