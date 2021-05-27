James Baldwin's Amen Corner, John Douglas Thompson as Shylock Set for Shakespeare Theatre Co.

Insanity was the byword for this year’s “Will on the Hill and Far Away,” by the Shakespeare Theatre Company. With a healthy dose of magic, we lost part of Congress in the mystical land of Shakespeare. Not so surprisingly, a number of people wanted to stay and have fun. And who can blame them? A chance to have fun with colleagues on the other side of whichever aisle you’re on? Check. Mingling with some of the DMV’s finest actors? Check. Fundraising for a renowned theatre? Check. Remembering that play is as vital to life as anything else? Check, check and check.