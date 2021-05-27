James Baldwin's Amen Corner, John Douglas Thompson as Shylock Set for Shakespeare Theatre Co.
Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC, has announced its full 2021-22 lineup. Kicking things off will be the return of Whitney White's production of James Baldwin's The Amen Corner, running September 14-26 and completing a run that was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be followed by Clark Young and Derek Goldman's Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, directed by Goldman and starring Oscar nominee David Strathairn. It runs October 6-17. The year concludes with the pre-Broadway world premiere of Once Upon a One More Time, a new musical by Jon Hartmere featuring the songs of Britney Spears, running November 30-January 2.