Watch Ben Platt Surprise a Cancer Survivor With Dear Evan Hansen Premiere Tickets on The View

By David Gordon
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 19 years old, college student Molly Oldham has beaten brain cancer twice. Oldham was diagnosed the first time just as she was graduating from high school, and had the cancerous tumor removed, followed by 33 rounds of proton therapy. After being declared cancer free in June 2020, two more tumors emerged in early 2021, and after several more rounds of treatment, they were gone completely by mid-April.

