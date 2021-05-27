Watch Ben Platt Surprise a Cancer Survivor With Dear Evan Hansen Premiere Tickets on The View

Anyone who saw the adored offbeat comedy Booksmart will know Molly Gordon. She played the sexually promiscuous and Yale-bound Triple A – real name Annabelle – who tore down the old high-school “slut” cliché with sass and style. In Emma Seligman’s brilliant new indie comedy Shiva Baby, about a twenty-something not even trying to live up to her traditional Jewish family’s expectations, she delivers another perfectly realised supporting role, as the lead character’s much more ambitious ex-girlfriend.Though the bulk of the 25-year-old’s CV is currently made up of side characters, Gordon does have a habit of stealing nearly every scene...